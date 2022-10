Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili an exchange of ideas took place on launching the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia format consultations.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are ready if the Armenian side is ready for that,” Aliyev said at a press conference.