A tornado struck the Somme and Pas-de-Calais departments in northern France on Sunday night, the bad weather caused significant damage.

October 24, 2022, 16:18 Northern France hit by tornado

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Severe gusts of tornado-type winds struck the northern departments of France on Sunday night.

Several infrastructures and houses were damaged in the Somme department and several dozens of buildings lost power. There were no casualties.

In Pas-de-Calais, according to the prefecture of the department, one person was injured as a result of bad weather. Many houses were destroyed and residents were also deprived of electricity.

According to BFMTV, in this department, the commune of Bijoucourt was particularly damaged. The tornado blew away the roof of a church and several buildings. Strong gusts of wind also caused trees and electric poles to collapse on the road. In Biyukur, 150 residents were evacuated.