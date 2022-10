12 residents of the Hatsi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have been provided with beehives by the "Artsakh Fund" charitable foundation.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Santur Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Foundation’s committee member Paulin Dostumyan and Artsakh office director Trdat Martirosyan got acquainted with the problems on the spot; listened to the opinions of the resident and accepted their offer to engage in beekeeping.

The Red Cross has also provided 20 land users with seeds of sainfoin, which is also a fodder base for bees," said S. Sargsyan, adding that there are favourabe conditions for the development of beekeeping.

The community leader noted that in total 14 greenhouses by the ICRC and 16 greenhouses with the support of the "Sahman" organization have been established in the village.