Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has released a video showing cases of vandalism and destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in the occupied territories of Artsakh by Azerbaijan’s armed forces.

October 24, 2022, 15:04 Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The video is presented below: