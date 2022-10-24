Iran launches military exercises near border with Turkey

The northwestern regional headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces announced the launch of military exercises in the northwest of the country in West Azarbaijan Province, Mehr News Agency reported citing an official statement from the military.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The exercise is being held in the general area of Pasve and Piranshahr “in order to improve the combat readiness of the units for night operations.” Pasve and Piranshahr are close to the Turkish border.