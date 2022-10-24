The war in Ukraine should not make the world forget the conflicts in Armenia, Syria, Iraq, Somalia and the Middle East, President of France Emmanuel Macron said.

October 24, 2022, 14:35 War in Ukraine should not make the world forget conflicts in Armenia, Syria, Iraq, Somalia – Macron

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today there are people who are being attacked, and on the other hand there are leaders who have decided to attack, invade and humiliate. Staying neutral will mean realizing that the law of the strong becomes a general law”, Macron said.