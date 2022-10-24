Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to the Vatican on October 25-26, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

October 24, 2022, 13:53 Armenian FM to attend Holy Mass for Peace in Armenia in Vatican

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will meet with high-ranking officials of the Holy See and the Sovereign Order of Malta.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia will attend the Holy Mass for Peace in Armenia in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.