Britain’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Sunday he will not stand in the Conservative Party leadership race to succeed Liz Truss following her resignation.

October 24, 2022, 12:17 Johnson says will not stand in Conservative Party leadership race

"I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024," he said in a statement released on Sunday evening. "There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative party members. But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.".