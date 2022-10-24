Johnson says will not stand in Conservative Party leadership race

Britain’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Sunday he will not stand in the Conservative Party leadership race to succeed Liz Truss following her resignation.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024," he said in a statement released on Sunday evening. "There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative party members. But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.".