The reason for the crash of the Su-34 fighter jet in Yeysk, Russia, was two gulls ending up in the engine, and this led to the burning and crash of the plane, TASS informs.

October 24, 2022 Russia military forces announce reason for fighter jet crash in Yeysk

It was noted that these birds fell into the engine of the Su-34 during its flight.

"Experts found their [i.e., the gulls] remains while studying the wreckage of the plane," the aforesaid news agency was told.