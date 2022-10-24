Syunik governor in France’s Vienne, sister city of Armenia’s Goris, discusses implemented projects, future cooperation

During his working visit to France, governor Robert Ghukasyan of Armenia’s Syunik Province was in Vienne, the sister city of Armenia’s Goris, the Syunik provincial hall reports on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The governor had a meeting with the mayor of Vienne, Thierry Kovacs, and thanked the city authorities for the projects implemented in the city of Goris, the work done, and the effective cooperation.

The governor and the mayor highlighted further deepening and expansion of cooperation, particularly in the health care and tourism.

Also, Robert Ghukasyan met with heads of NGOs, most of whom were representatives of the Armenian community, in the Vienne city hall. They presented the results of interaction within the framework of the Goris-Vienne Union and the results of assistance from the French side.

In addition, the governor of Syunik toured Vienne.