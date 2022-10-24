Kiev is preparing provocation against civilians — Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine is preparing a provocation on Monday in the Kharkov Region with mercenaries’ firing against civilians to accuse Russian Armed Forces, the Interdepartmental Coordination Center for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine said on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Kiev regime is preparing a bloody provocation with death of their citizens for the purpose of accusing the Russian Federation of a war crime. On October 24, a unit of foreign mercenaries will shell the crowding point of civilians from artillery pieces in the city of Volchansk of the Kharkov Region during food aid distribution," the Center said.

The terrorist act was planned by the Kiev regime to discredit Russian Armed Forces and accuse Russia of killing noncombatants, the Center added.