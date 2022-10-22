President Harutyunyan received a group of members of the “Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers” NGO

On October 21, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the "Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers" NGO within the framework of launched political consultations and meetings aimed at presenting the details of the discussions with the RA authorities in Yerevan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The military-political situation around Artsakh, the existing challenges and steps to overcome them were on the discussion agenda.



During the meeting, the Head of the State also answered a number of questions of the attendees, assuring them that the social problems of reserve army officers are always in the spotlight of the Artsakh authorities.