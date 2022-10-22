Small plane crashes into New Hampshire apartment block

A single-engine plane crashed into a barn next to a New Hampshire apartment building, killing everyone on board, Daily Mail reported.

Flames as high as 40-feet were seen bellowing in the air after the horrific crash on Friday night, which occurred near Keene's Dillant-Hopkins airport.

The City of Keene said in a statement: 'There was a plane crash near the Keene Airport into a multifamily building near Hope Chapel.

'There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished. The FAA has been notified.

'Additional details will be shared as they become available.'

It was not clear how many people were on the plane at the time - however it was confirmed that there were no survivors.

The aircraft involved may have been a single-engine, Beechcraft Sierra plane, WHDH reported.

Residents say the plane hit a storage barn area, which caught fire next to a small apartment building that shares a parking lot with Hope Chapel.

Flames ripped through the two-story barn, as locals said that their house shook as the plane made impact.

Eight of the tenants in the building were able to evacuate in time, and they were not injured, authorities confirmed.