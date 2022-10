The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has once again spread misinformation, claiming that the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani combat positions, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

October 22, 2022, 10:47 The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread misinformation

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: As of 10:40 a.m the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone is relatively stable.