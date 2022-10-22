Japan and U.S. will hold joint military exercises

Japan and the United States will hold joint military exercises from November 10. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Japan, reports Reuters.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Exercises called "Sharp Sword" are held every two years in Japan. About 36,000 troops, 30 ships and 370 aircraft of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. Armed Forces will take part in this year's exercise, which will last until Nov. 19.

"By demonstrating Japan's and the United States' strong will and coordination, we aim to contribute to defending Japan and securing peace and safety of the region," Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

The ministry noted that Canada will send two ships and Australia and Britain will each send one warship to the exercise.

Locations for the field exercises include Japan's southwestern islands, including Tokunoshima, which is closer to Taipei than Tokyo.