Artsakhpress

International

Japan and U.S. will hold joint military exercises

Japan and the United States will hold joint military exercises from November 10. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Japan, reports Reuters.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Exercises called "Sharp Sword" are held every two years in Japan. About 36,000 troops, 30 ships and 370 aircraft of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. Armed Forces will take part in this year's exercise, which will last until Nov. 19.
"By demonstrating Japan's and the United States' strong will and coordination, we aim to contribute to defending Japan and securing peace and safety of the region," Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.
The ministry noted that Canada will send two ships and Australia and Britain will each send one warship to the exercise.
Locations for the field exercises include Japan's southwestern islands, including Tokunoshima, which is closer to Taipei than Tokyo.

     

Politics

We must conduct the right geopolitics based solely on national interests and without any hysteria and subjective preferences: David Babayan

The motherland is facing existential threats, and we must conduct the right geopolitics, based solely on national interests and without any hysteria and subjective preferences.

Turkey FM slams OSCE decision to send needs assessment mission to Armenia

Turkey's foreign minister criticized the OSCE decision to send a needs assessment mission to Armenia,...

Iranian Consulate General opens in Kapan

The Iranian Consulate General was opened in Kapan.

Drastic decline in global economic growth rates expected, Kyrgyz PM says at EAEU meeting

A drastic decline in global economic growth rates and a recession are expected in coming years, Prime...

EAEU member states are reliably protected from unjustified price increase of energy carriers - Mishustin

In conditions of drastic increase in the prices of energy carriers globally, the member states of the...

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan meets with members of newly formed Public Council

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with the members of the newly formed...

Economy

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is consistently implementing the integration agenda, by deepening the cooperation between our countries, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

EU to provide 10 million euro grant assistance to Armenia

The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...

Society

As part of 'Turpanjian' project over 10 business ideas implemented in Artsakh after the 44-day war

With the support of the Turpanjian Rural Communities Development Program of the American University of Armenia,, 15 business ideas were implemented in Artsakh after the 44-day war.

European Union leaders reach agreement on measures to deal with energy crisis

The leaders of the 27 EU member states have agreed on measures to deal with the energy crisis, European...

Due to the increase in the number of students the Horatagh school has classroom shortages

In the current academic year, 15 children attended the first grade of the Caroline Cox Secondary School...

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art held in Stepanakert

On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories...

Aghabekalanj community provided with drinking water

In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted...

Haterk school and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut become sister schools

Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...

Military

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...

201 bodies of fallen troops of latest Azeri aggression identified

The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...

Azerbaijan army opens fire towards Armenia positions at midnight

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...

Armenia considers buying surface-to-air missiles, drones, loitering munitions from India – report

Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering...

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...

Russian envoy blames Ukraine for using terrorist methods on Russian territory
Japan and U.S. will hold joint military exercises
We must conduct the right geopolitics based solely on national interests and without any hysteria and subjective preferences: David Babayan
Putin was open to talks on Ukraine from the beginning — Kremlin
Turkey FM slams OSCE decision to send needs assessment mission to Armenia
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Videos

Culture

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

International

Russian envoy blames Ukraine for using terrorist methods on Russian territory

Putin was open to talks on Ukraine from the beginning — Kremlin

EU introduces sanctions against Iranian drone producer

Kremlin believes Russia will develop despite difficulties

