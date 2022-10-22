We must conduct the right geopolitics based solely on national interests and without any hysteria and subjective preferences: David Babayan

The motherland is facing existential threats, and we must conduct the right geopolitics, based solely on national interests and without any hysteria and subjective preferences.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

"We simply have no right to do otherwise.