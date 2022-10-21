As part of 'Turpanjian' project over 10 business ideas implemented in Artsakh after the 44-day war

With the support of the Turpanjian Rural Communities Development Program of the American University of Armenia, 15 business ideas have been implemented in Artsakh after the 44-day war.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lilit Ghazaryan, the manager of the Artsakh office of the Turpanjian Rural Communities Development Program of AAU, informed "Artsakhpress".

"Before the war, 155 businesses had been opened and operating in Artsakh with the support of the program. 50 of which have remained in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan. In the post-war period, we supported the implementation of various business projects in the rural areas of Artsakh.

"Mostly, the residents apply for establishing beauty salons, car service and car wash points, rest areas, guesthouses and for implementing trade,beekeeping projects," she noted, and added that those citizens of the Artsakh Republic can submit an application who want to carry out activities exclusively in regional centers or rural settlements.

''If the business idea is realistic, the office invites to participate in one-month courses to acquire or develop entrepreneurial skills.

After completing the course, the participant is given an opportunity to present the business plan to the appropriate jury.

The top-rated projects receive credits through banks cooperating with the Tupanjian project, with an annual interest rate of 6 percent.

In addition, after establishing the business, the beneficiary becomes a partner of the Tupanjian project," she concluded.