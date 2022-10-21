Iranian Consulate General opens in Kapan

The Iranian Consulate General was opened in Kapan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian attended the opening ceremony, news.am informs.

This is the first Consulate General of Iran in Armenia.

At the end of last year the Iranian government decided to open a consulate general in Syunik, approving the proposal of the Iranian Foreign Ministry. In August 2022 it became known that Morteza Abedin Varamin was appointed Iranian Consul General in Kapan. At the end of September, he had already assumed his duties.