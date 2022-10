The European Union (EU) has introduced sanctions against the Iranian drone producer Shahed Aviation Industries and three generals from the country, according to the Council Implementing Regulation posted in the Official Journal of the EU on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Iranian regime provides military support for Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. In view of the gravity of the situation, the Council considers that three individuals and one entity involved in the development and delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Russia should be added to the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures," the document reads.

Shahed Aviation Industries and three high-ranking Iranian generals were added to the sanction list. The European business is banned from keeping any relations with persons in the EU’s black list; individuals have no access to the EU and their money with European banks is subject to freezing.

The EU introduced the previous package of sanctions against Iran on October 16, when eleven Iranian nationals and four organizations were blacklisted.