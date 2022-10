In conditions of drastic increase in the prices of energy carriers globally, the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are reliably protected from this unjustified price increase, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Our Union is reliably protecting its participants from the unjustified increase in the prices of energy carriers, which proofs that our strategy of integration, the implementation of previously signed inter-governmental agreements are right”, Mishustin said.

He added that the creation of single markets of gas, oil, oil products and energy remains a priority for the Union’s member states.

The PM said during the meeting in Yerevan the EAEU prime ministers agreed to take joint actions to avoid new barriers in trade.