Turkey's foreign minister criticized the OSCE decision to send a needs assessment mission to Armenia, news.am informs, citing Anadolu Agency.

October 21, 2022, 16:58 Turkey FM slams OSCE decision to send needs assessment mission to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking in Mersin Province, Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that the OSCE has declared itself as a "center of intractable problems," and that the latest aforesaid decision regarding Armenia contradicts the requirements and mandate of this organization.

"The attempt to impose one's own position and the formation of the status quo is unacceptable," Cavusoglu said.

He recalled the long-term failed mediation efforts of the OSCE regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"Over the years, they just dragged the process out. And today, when sending a mission or observers, they try to ignore Azerbaijan's position. The desire to support Armenia is obvious," Cavusoglu emphasized.

According to him, there is no particular sincerity in the EU either.

"The EU does not fulfill the terms of the agreements," Cavusoglu said.

At the same time, he noted that any positive development of the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia has a positive effect on the negotiations between Turkey and Armenia.

"In the end, Europe will benefit the most," he added.

Also, the Turkish foreign minister drew attention to the growing significance of the transport corridor for trade between the East and the West.