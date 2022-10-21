Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Drastic decline in global economic growth rates expected, Kyrgyz PM says at EAEU meeting

A drastic decline in global economic growth rates and a recession are expected in coming years, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov said during the extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

Drastic decline in global economic growth rates expected, Kyrgyz PM says at EAEU meeting

Drastic decline in global economic growth rates expected, Kyrgyz PM says at EAEU meeting
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “It should be noted that the global economic development forecasts are not very comforting. A drastic drop in the economic growth rates and a recession of the world economy are expected in the following years”, he said.
The PM of Kyrgyzstan proposed the Council to conduct a monitoring of the economic conjuncture at the global and regional levels for increasing the stability of the economies of the EAEU member states, and also proposed an anti-crisis package of measures in case of necessity.
Akylbek Zhaparov said that in order to ensure economic stability the member states of the EAEU have agreed on the 55 decisions of the EAEU bodies and adopted 3 packages of measures. He informed that the customs rates for the import of 1310 goods have been nullified temporarily based on the adopted decisions.
“And these are the food and raw material products, for food production, light industry, pharmaceutical products, engineering and other products. In order to assist the businesses, several technical regulation requirements of the Union have been mitigated”, Akylbek Zhaparov said.

     

Politics

Turkey FM slams OSCE decision to send needs assessment mission to Armenia

Turkey's foreign minister criticized the OSCE decision to send a needs assessment mission to Armenia, news.am informs, citing Anadolu Agency.

All news from section

Drastic decline in global economic growth rates expected, Kyrgyz PM says at EAEU meeting

A drastic decline in global economic growth rates and a recession are expected in coming years, Prime...

EAEU member states are reliably protected from unjustified price increase of energy carriers - Mishustin

In conditions of drastic increase in the prices of energy carriers globally, the member states of the...

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan meets with members of newly formed Public Council

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with the members of the newly formed...

Without questioning path of our independence, we must meet with Baku. President Harutyunyan

If Artsakh is going to preserve its de facto independence, stability, peace, of course, it is necessary...

The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is not subject to discussion. President Harutyunyan

The right of the Artsakh people to self-determination is not subject to discussion, President of Artsakh...

I cannot imagine Artsakh's future without presence of Russia. Artsakh President

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said he cannot imagine Artsakh's future without...

Economy

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is consistently implementing the integration agenda, by deepening the cooperation between our countries, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

All news from section

Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...

EU to provide 10 million euro grant assistance to Armenia

The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...

Society

European Union leaders reach agreement on measures to deal with energy crisis

The leaders of the 27 EU member states have agreed on measures to deal with the energy crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday, Tass informs.

All news from section

Due to the increase in the number of students the Horatagh school has classroom shortages

In the current academic year, 15 children attended the first grade of the Caroline Cox Secondary School...

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art held in Stepanakert

On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories...

Aghabekalanj community provided with drinking water

In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted...

Haterk school and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut become sister schools

Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...

Jamilya Afghani receives Aurora Award 2022

The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...

Military

MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

All news from section

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of...

201 bodies of fallen troops of latest Azeri aggression identified

The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...

Azerbaijan army opens fire towards Armenia positions at midnight

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...

Armenia considers buying surface-to-air missiles, drones, loitering munitions from India – report

Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering...

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...

EU introduces sanctions against Iranian drone producer
Drastic decline in global economic growth rates expected, Kyrgyz PM says at EAEU meeting
EAEU member states are reliably protected from unjustified price increase of energy carriers - Mishustin
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan meets with members of newly formed Public Council
Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - Pashinyan
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

All news from section

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

All news from section

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

International

EU introduces sanctions against Iranian drone producer

All news from section

Kremlin believes Russia will develop despite difficulties

Scholz reiterates G7 commitment to security pledges for Ukraine

Liz Truss announces resignation as British PM

Most Read

month

week

day

Search