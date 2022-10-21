Drastic decline in global economic growth rates expected, Kyrgyz PM says at EAEU meeting

A drastic decline in global economic growth rates and a recession are expected in coming years, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov said during the extended-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “It should be noted that the global economic development forecasts are not very comforting. A drastic drop in the economic growth rates and a recession of the world economy are expected in the following years”, he said.

The PM of Kyrgyzstan proposed the Council to conduct a monitoring of the economic conjuncture at the global and regional levels for increasing the stability of the economies of the EAEU member states, and also proposed an anti-crisis package of measures in case of necessity.

Akylbek Zhaparov said that in order to ensure economic stability the member states of the EAEU have agreed on the 55 decisions of the EAEU bodies and adopted 3 packages of measures. He informed that the customs rates for the import of 1310 goods have been nullified temporarily based on the adopted decisions.

“And these are the food and raw material products, for food production, light industry, pharmaceutical products, engineering and other products. In order to assist the businesses, several technical regulation requirements of the Union have been mitigated”, Akylbek Zhaparov said.