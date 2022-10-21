President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with the members of the newly formed Public Council.

October 21, 2022, 12:20 Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan meets with members of newly formed Public Council

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State wished efficient work to the members of the Public Council, highlighting that it should first and foremost be aimed at strengthening public control over the state administration system and deepening society-state ties, the Presidential Office stated.

During the meeting, the latest military-political developments around the Artsakh Republic, as well as a number of issues related to the socio-economic situation and domestic policy were discussed in a question-and-answer format.