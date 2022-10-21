Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.
If Artsakh is going to preserve its de facto independence, stability, peace, of course, it is necessary to meet, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in an interview to Artsakh Public Television, touching on the possibility of a meeting with Baku representatives, news.am informs.
The right of the Artsakh people to self-determination is not subject to discussion, President of Artsakh...
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said he cannot imagine Artsakh's future without...
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Yerevan, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental...
The matter of holding another session of the CSTO Collective Security Council is being worked out; the...
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive to Armenia on October 20 on an official...
Ruben Vardanyan accepted Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s offer to become the State Minister...
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic...
The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of...
October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...
In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...
The leaders of the 27 EU member states have agreed on measures to deal with the energy crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday, Tass informs.
In the current academic year, 15 children attended the first grade of the Caroline Cox Secondary School...
On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories...
In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted...
Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...
The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...
The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...
At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...
At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...
Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering...
At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
