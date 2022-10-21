The extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan today.

October 21, 2022, 11:35 Extended-format meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council launched in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) have arrived in Armenia for the session.

During today’s meeting the heads of government of EAEU states will discuss the sources and mechanisms of funding industrial cooperation projects within the Union, the elimination of barriers in the Union’s domestic market and the development of the Union’s integrated information system.

The Eurasian Economic Commission will brief the members of the Intergovernmental Council on the preparation process of international agreements relating to the formation of gas, oil and oil products markets, the opportunities to implement main directions of industrial cooperation in the EAEU, etc.

The Council will also discuss the situation of mutual trade between the Union’s member states in 2021, the EAEU first package of actions within the frames of climate agenda and a number of other issues.

An agreement is expected to be signed during the session aimed at developing the electronic trade of reserve certificates of agricultural goods in the Union.