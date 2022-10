he Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

October 21, 2022, 11:19 MOD: Armenia did not fire at Azerbaijan positions

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry, according to which the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions and a vehicle, is disinformation”, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.