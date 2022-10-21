Russia PM in Yerevan, to discuss with EEU colleagues single oil, natural gas markets’ formation

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is in Yerevan, and he will discuss with other Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) colleagues the matters of formation of single oil and natural gas markets and digitization of mutual trade, the press service of the Russian government informed.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The PMs of the EEU member countries had a narrow-format meeting Thursday.

It was noted that the prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will discuss the urgent matters of integration, in particular, the process of preparing agreements on the formation of a single natural gas market, as well as the oil and oil products markets.

According to the press service of the Russian government, special attention will be paid to the digital agenda, including the creation of a single analytical system for the administration of electronic trade of goods.

During the meeting of the prime ministers of EEU member countries, it is planned to adopt the EEU 2023 budget draft, as well as to discuss the matters of transfer and distribution of the amounts of import customs duties between the budgets of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.