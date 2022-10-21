Without questioning path of our independence, we must meet with Baku. President Harutyunyan

If Artsakh is going to preserve its de facto independence, stability, peace, of course, it is necessary to meet, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in an interview to Artsakh Public Television, touching on the possibility of a meeting with Baku representatives, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We need to assess what direct talks with Baku will give us. If we are going to maintain our de facto independence, stability and peace, we must raise and resolve vital issues at these meetings, of course we must meet. Without giving up our right to self-determination and without questioning the path to our independence," the president said.