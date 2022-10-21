The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is not subject to discussion. President Harutyunyan

The right of the Artsakh people to self-determination is not subject to discussion, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan told Artsakh Public TV.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is not subject to discussion. We emphasize it in every communication and meeting. We don't even think that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Artsakh exists de facto and is governed by the Constitution. It is impossible to imagine Artsakh in any other status. De facto independence is not discussed, the outcome of the war was very hard for us, but today Artsakh exists. Of course, in terms of de jure recognition, we have a lot to go through, to fight for, years, decades," Harutyunyan said.

The struggle should continue in international forums, with different countries, friendly countries, countries that respect democracy. In this sense, the situation has become more complicated because the international players trying to render their services with regard to the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan are devaluing the Artsakh issue. They do not present favorable offers. This doesn't prevent us from implementing the principle of self-determination of nations of the UN Charter, and our struggle will be within its framework. The right of the Artsakh people to self-determination has nothing to do with the principle of territorial integrity," President Harutyunyan said.