Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

European Union leaders reach agreement on measures to deal with energy crisis

The leaders of the 27 EU member states have agreed on measures to deal with the energy crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday, Tass informs.

European Union leaders reach agreement on measures to deal with energy crisis

European Union leaders reach agreement on measures to deal with energy crisis

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The European Council has reached an agreement on energy," he said on Twitter.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states haven’t approved a package of measures to deal with the energy crisis that was proposed by the European Commission, according to a European Council statement released on Friday.

"The European Council calls on the Council and the Commission to urgently submit concrete decisions on the following additional measures, as well as on the Commission proposals, having assessed their impact notably on existing [energy supply] contracts, including the non-affectation of long-term contracts, and taking into account the different energy mixes and national circumstances," the statement said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a news conference that the EU leaders "gave strategic guidance" to work on a new package of measures.


     

Politics

The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is not subject to discussion. President Harutyunyan

The right of the Artsakh people to self-determination is not subject to discussion, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan told Artsakh Public TV.

All news from section

I cannot imagine Artsakh's future without presence of Russia. Artsakh President

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said he cannot imagine Artsakh's future without...

Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Yerevan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Yerevan, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental...

Zakharova: Matter of holding CSTO Collective Security Council meeting being worked out

The matter of holding another session of the CSTO Collective Security Council is being worked out; the...

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive to Armenia on October 20 on an official...

Ruben Vardanyan announced when he will assume the position of Artsakh State Minister

Ruben Vardanyan accepted Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s offer to become the State Minister...

Azerbaijan gradually escalates situation, warns senior Artsakh official

Azerbaijan is gradually escalating the situation, a senior Artsakh official has warned.

Economy

EU to provide 10 million euro grant assistance to Armenia

The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of the Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Armenia for the implementation of police reforms, migration management and human rights protection.

All news from section

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Society

European Union leaders reach agreement on measures to deal with energy crisis

The leaders of the 27 EU member states have agreed on measures to deal with the energy crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday, Tass informs.

All news from section

Due to the increase in the number of students the Horatagh school has classroom shortages

In the current academic year, 15 children attended the first grade of the Caroline Cox Secondary School...

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art held in Stepanakert

On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories...

Aghabekalanj community provided with drinking water

In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted...

Haterk school and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut become sister schools

Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...

Jamilya Afghani receives Aurora Award 2022

The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...

Military

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

All news from section

201 bodies of fallen troops of latest Azeri aggression identified

The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...

Azerbaijan army opens fire towards Armenia positions at midnight

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...

Armenia considers buying surface-to-air missiles, drones, loitering munitions from India – report

Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering...

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...

The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination is not subject to discussion. President Harutyunyan
European Union leaders reach agreement on measures to deal with energy crisis
I cannot imagine Artsakh's future without presence of Russia. Artsakh President
Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions
Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Yerevan
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

All news from section

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

All news from section

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

International

Kremlin believes Russia will develop despite difficulties

All news from section

Scholz reiterates G7 commitment to security pledges for Ukraine

Liz Truss announces resignation as British PM

Putin signs decree on imposing martial law in four new Russian regions

Most Read

month

week

day

Search