I cannot imagine Artsakh's future without presence of Russia. Artsakh President

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said he cannot imagine Artsakh's future without the presence of Russia.

October 21, 2022

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President said during an interview with Artsakh Public TV.

"The question may arise here that Armenia is the guarantor of Artsakh's security, but the conflict is no longer an issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan or Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, for a long time now, this conflict has much deeper roots. There is the Shushi Declaration - Azerbaijan-Turkey, and Turkey's role in this last war, and its role after the war in the region has increased. So, we expect more reliable guarantees from Russia, not just a peacekeeping mission," he said.