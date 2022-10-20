Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Yerevan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Yerevan, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held on October 20-21, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the press service of the Russian government, a narrow meeting of the intergovernmental council will be held on Thursday. On Friday, the heads of the governments of the EEU countries will meet with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan. On the same day, a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in a broad composition will be held.

The meeting will discuss topical issues of Eurasian integration, as well as the functioning of the internal market of the association, including the elimination of obstacles to the movement of goods, industrial cooperation and customs and tariff regulation. Particular attention will be paid to the digital agenda, in particular the prospects for the development and improvement of the integrated information system of the EAEU, the development of a unified analytical system for the administration of electronic trade in goods.

It will consider the progress of the preparation of agreements on the formation of common markets for gas, oil and petroleum products.