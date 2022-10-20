Kremlin believes Russia will develop despite difficulties

Russia is developing and will continue to develop, despite all the current difficulties, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The country is developing, despite the difficult times, and will develop in the future," he stressed.

According to Peskov, several countries are interested in occupying the vacant Russian markets, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

He said that "a huge number of sanctions are being used against Russia by the collective West, and from the point of view of international law, these are illegal sanctions."

"But the world is bigger than the collective West. And many other countries are more interested in taking the vacant space for their own business," Peskov said.

He added that Russia will not have any void in trade and economic cooperation, other countries will fill it. "Several other countries are more interested in using the space vacated in Russia for trade and economic cooperation. Therefore, there won’t be any void in trade and economic cooperation," Peskov said.