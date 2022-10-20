Scholz reiterates G7 commitment to security pledges for Ukraine

Peace should not be imposed on Ukraine, but the country should have its territorial integrity intact, and the Group of Seven (G7) nations reiterates its commitment to security pledges, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a speech to the Bundestag, he said: "While maintaining close contact with our friends in Kiev, the G7 proclaimed a few days ago what we think is needed for that. Justice would not involve an imposed peace but rather sovereignty, territorial integrity and defense capabilities of Ukraine - today and further down the road. On behalf of the G7, we reaffirmed that we are ready to give Ukraine long-term security pledges with a view to finding a viable and peaceful solution," he said.

"Ukraine will successfully defend itself. We will support it for as long as it takes," Scholz vowed.