Liz Truss announces resignation as British PM

British Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Conservative Party Liz Truss has announced her resignation after just 45 days in office.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Yerevan, where a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held on October 20-21, news.am informs.
The matter of holding another session of the CSTO Collective Security Council is being worked out; the...
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive to Armenia on October 20 on an official...
Ruben Vardanyan accepted Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s offer to become the State Minister...
Azerbaijan is gradually escalating the situation, a senior Artsakh official has warned.
Two days after the EU's decision to deploy an observation mission, the OSCE decides to send a needs assessment...
The ultimate goal of the United States is a peaceful solution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan,...
The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of the Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Armenia for the implementation of police reforms, migration management and human rights protection.
October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...
In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
In the current academic year, 15 children attended the first grade of the Caroline Cox Secondary School of the Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh's Martakert region instead of 13children of the previous year.
On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories...
In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted...
Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...
The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...
The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...
"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.
At around 16:30 on October 20 the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201...
At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...
Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering...
At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
