British Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Conservative Party Liz Truss has announced her resignation after just 45 days in office.

October 20, 2022, 16:46 Liz Truss announces resignation as British PM

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party," she said in front of her Downing Street office.

Truss noted that "there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week," and added that she would "remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen."