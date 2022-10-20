Zakharova: Matter of holding CSTO Collective Security Council meeting being worked out

The matter of holding another session of the CSTO Collective Security Council is being worked out; the issue of providing assistance to Yerevan is on the agenda. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this at Thursday’s weekly press briefing, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We shall also discuss the proposal on joint measures to provide assistance to Yerevan, including the draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on joint measures to provide assistance to the Republic of Armenia," said Zakharova.