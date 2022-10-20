201 bodies of fallen troops of latest Azeri aggression identified

The identification process of the fallen troops in the latest Azerbaijani aggression is completed. 201 bodies were identified, healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: There are no unidentified bodies from the September 13 Azeri aggression, she said.

Speaking on the victims of the 2020 war, she said: “After the 44-Day War we conducted two identification analysis regarding unidentified bodies also in Netherlands. We’ve received the results, but we still have remains which unfortunately weren’t possible to be identified even there. More than 60 bodies analyzed by us were transferred abroad and were identified,” Avanesyan said, adding that there are still identified bodies which haven’t been buried because the next of kin reject the identification results.