Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive to Armenia on October 20 on an official visit.

October 20, 2022, 14:16 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit the Iranian Foreign Minister will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, the foreign ministry said in a press release.