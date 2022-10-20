Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will arrive to Armenia on October 20 on an official visit.
Azerbaijan is gradually escalating the situation, a senior Artsakh official has warned.
Two days after the EU's decision to deploy an observation mission, the OSCE decides to send a needs assessment...
The ultimate goal of the United States is a peaceful solution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan,...
Following the invitation by the government of the Republic of Armenia, the OSCE will send a needs assessment...
Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received today philanthropist and public-political...
The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of the Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Armenia for the implementation of police reforms, migration management and human rights protection.
October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial...
In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories organized the presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.
In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted...
Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...
The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...
The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...
"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.
The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...
At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber firearms, as well as from mortars—toward the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering...
At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...
As a result of the night monitoring and analysis of the service of the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan...
At around 2:20am on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to India on a working visit.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
