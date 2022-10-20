Ruben Vardanyan announced when he will assume the position of Artsakh State Minister

Ruben Vardanyan accepted Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s offer to become the State Minister of Artsakh and will take office in the beginning of November.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The political developments around Armenia and Artsakh, the escalating situation around the solution of the Artsakh issue, from which the fate of both Armenia and the Armenian world depend on without exaggeration, are extremely concerning for me. I realize that there is no more time to contemplate, and in this situation I have no other path other than to be next to the people of Artsakh and assume my share of responsibility for the future of Artsakh,'' Vardanyan said in a statement, adding that he’s been meeting with politicians and public figures in Artsakh in the past month and many people support him in the position of State Minister, who will lead the work for bringing the country out of crisis.

''I will officially assume office of State Minister of Artsakh in the beginning of November and that’s when I will present our strategic goals, priority objectives, and I will present our upcoming actions. I will continue meetings aimed at developing my team and our program until the end of October,'' Ruben Vardanyan wrote on his Faceook page.