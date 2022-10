The European Union will provide a 10,000,000 euro grant assistance to Armenia within the framework of the Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 for Armenia for the implementation of police reforms, migration management and human rights protection.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said that the assistance will also be directed for the formation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The assistance will also be directed to the Office of the Armenian Representative for International Legal Affairs for development of capacity and promoting public awareness on human rights.