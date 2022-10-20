In the current academic year, 15 children attended the first grade of the Caroline Cox Secondary School of the Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh's Martakert region instead of 13children of the previous year.

October 20, 2022, 11:53 Due to the increase in the number of students the Horatagh school has classroom shortages

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of Verin Horatagh school, Arus Martirosyan, informed "Artsakhpress", adding that due to the increase in the number of students, the community school has classroom shortages.

"We are equipped with computers. In addition, the "Armat" engineering laboratory has been established here. However, we don't have a separate room for a computer cabinet,” the director said, detailing that some classes even hold classes in the school's attic.

"We have appealed to the relevant bodies that the school needs an annex building. We are waiting for an answer", said A. Martirosyan.

Referring to the educational achievements of the students of the educational institution, she said that in the previous academic year 2021-2022, they had 7 excellent students.

The students of Horatagh took an active part in the regional and national rounds of the subject Olympiads. The students of Verin Horatagh returned with a number of prizes from the republican educational and cultural tournaments, including chess.

The director noted that the building of the educational center is heated by a wood-fired boiler.