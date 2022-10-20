Azerbaijan gradually escalates situation, warns senior Artsakh official

Azerbaijan is gradually escalating the situation, a senior Artsakh official has warned.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Note that Azerbaijan tonight increased the caliber of ceasefire violation against Armenian armed forces at this time using also mortars. It means that Baku goes for gradual escalation and provocation of the situation. Impunity always generates new crimes,” the State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan tweeted.