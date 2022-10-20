Two days after the EU's decision to deploy an observation mission, the OSCE decides to send a needs assessment mission to Armenia—in the border regions with Azerbaijan. Jonathan Lacote, the former French Ambassador to Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

October 20, 2022, 11:21 Lacote: OSCE observation mission deployment will contribute to respect of Armenia territorial integrity

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This decision marks the result of the actions by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, after the armed attacks of Azerbaijan on the Armenian territory. The deployment of this OSCE mission will make an additional contribution to the respect of Armenia's security and territorial integrity," Lacote added.