Ultimate goal of US is peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The ultimate goal of the United States is a peaceful solution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing, asked whether the deployment of EU monitors along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will help to move the needle at this point to bring longtime peace to the region.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “That is our hope. And that is something that the Secretary and Ambassador Reeker and others from in this building continue to push for as they discuss this issue. I don’t want to get ahead of that process, but of course our ultimate goal here is a peaceful solution and resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, he said.


     

Azerbaijan gradually escalates situation, warns senior Artsakh official

Azerbaijan is gradually escalating the situation, a senior Artsakh official has warned.

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, Artsakh NA informed.

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art held in Stepanakert

On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories organized the presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.

Azerbaijan army opens fire towards Armenia positions at midnight

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber firearms, as well as from mortars—toward the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish opposition seeks suspension of disinformation law

