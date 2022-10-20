The ultimate goal of the United States is a peaceful solution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing, asked whether the deployment of EU monitors along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will help to move the needle at this point to bring longtime peace to the region.
Ultimate goal of US is peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “That is our hope. And that is something that the Secretary and Ambassador Reeker and others from in this building continue to push for as they discuss this issue. I don’t want to get ahead of that process, but of course our ultimate goal here is a peaceful solution and resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, he said.