The ultimate goal of the United States is a peaceful solution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing, asked whether the deployment of EU monitors along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will help to move the needle at this point to bring longtime peace to the region.

October 20, 2022, 10:27 Ultimate goal of US is peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “That is our hope. And that is something that the Secretary and Ambassador Reeker and others from in this building continue to push for as they discuss this issue. I don’t want to get ahead of that process, but of course our ultimate goal here is a peaceful solution and resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, he said.