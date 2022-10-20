Artsakhpress

Military

Azerbaijan army opens fire towards Armenia positions at midnight

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various-caliber firearms, as well as from mortars toward the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The units of the Armenian Armed Forces silenced the fire of the adversary, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.
The Armenian side has no losses.
As of now, the situation is relatively stable.

     

Politics

OSCE sends a needs assessment team to Armenia

Following the invitation by the government of the Republic of Armenia, the OSCE will send a needs assessment team to the country on 21-27 October, the official website of the OSCE stated.

Artsakh FM and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received today philanthropist and public-political...

Uruguay’s Vice President condemns Azerbaijan’s aggression, expresses solidarity to Armenian people

Vice President of Uruguay Beatriz Argimón shares the statement of the Chamber of Senators of Uruguay...

PACE lawmakers demand Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw its forces from Armenia’s sovereign territory, release all POWs

47 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) signed a written declaration,...

Armenia hopes Azerbaijan will cooperate in determining the fate of missing persons – PM Pashinyan

Armenia hopes that Azerbaijan will cooperate in determining the fate of missing persons from the First...

Armenian Foreign Minister calls for int'l border monitoring mechanism during meeting with Norwegian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt discussed...

Economy

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, Artsakh NA informed.

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Society

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art held in Stepanakert

On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Occupied Territories organized the presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.

Aghabekalanj community provided with drinking water

In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted...

Haterk school and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut become sister schools

Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...

Jamilya Afghani receives Aurora Award 2022

The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...

Marashlyan studio, opened in Artsakh after the war, continues contributing to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values

"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.

The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...

Military

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber firearms, as well as from mortars—toward the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Armenia considers buying surface-to-air missiles, drones, loitering munitions from India – report

Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering...

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces violate ceasefire in Sotk-Kutakan sector

As a result of the night monitoring and analysis of the service of the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 2:20am on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various...

Armenian Defense Minister visits India

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to India on a working visit.

Armenia MOD: Artillery presence toward Vardenis is connected to Azerbaijan additional forces’ movement

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Videos

Culture

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

International

Turkish opposition seeks suspension of disinformation law

Ukraine military hits Energodar city hall

Over 5,000 people leave Kherson in past two days

Putin to address Valdai International Discussion Club on October 27

