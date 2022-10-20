Azerbaijan army opens fire towards Armenia positions at midnight

At around 12:05am on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various-caliber firearms, as well as from mortars toward the Armenian positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The units of the Armenian Armed Forces silenced the fire of the adversary, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

The Armenian side has no losses.

As of now, the situation is relatively stable.