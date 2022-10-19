Ukraine military hits Energodar city hall

The armed forces of Ukraine have hit the administrative building of Energodar city, Interfax reported, citing the press service of the city administration.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The administrative building of the city was hit with the HIMARS artillery rocket system. In addition, civil infrastructure objects were also hit with such missiles. The bridge near the entrance to the city was damaged, as well as the Luch substation," the local authorities noted, informs news.am.