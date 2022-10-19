On October 19, the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of the Occupied Territories organized the presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.

October 19, 2022, 15:18 Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the chairman of the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of the Occupied Territories, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, noted that the council carries out its activities within the framework of a clear program of events and actions.

"We present our heritage to Armenian and foreign audiences in the form of presenting the results of monitoring cases of vandalism and destruction of cultural heritage in the occupied territories, as well as using various materials. In these frameworks, everyone's participation and support is important, at least in the form of awareness, to keep the topic hot, to present what we have lost, what is at risk and what we may lose in the future if we do not do our job properly and the international community and institutions do not take preventive measures,''Beglaryan added.

According to Sergey Shahverdyan, the coordinator of the work of the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of the Occupied Territories, the aim of the council is to identify all the collections that have remained in the occupied territories.

“We have had a very thorough job and today we have restored the 13 collections left in Shushi, both works of art and museum exhibits. They were kept in the Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts, the State Museums of the History of the City of Shushi, the Artsakh Carpet, Numismatics, Geology, the Gallery, the exhibition hall of the Arts Center, the International Sculpture Park, the Narekatsi Art Union, the workshops and exhibition halls of Samvel Tavadyan, Artak Poghosyan, David Avaghimyan and in the collections of the house-museum of Vardan Dushman,” S. Shahverdyan presented, adding that the list is not final.

The artist Savel Tavadyan told us that the works of about 20 years had remained in Shushi.