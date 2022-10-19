Over 5,000 people leave Kherson in past two days

Over 5,000 Kherson residents have left the city in the past two days, Kherson Region acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Wednesday, Tass informs.
Vice President of Uruguay Beatriz Argimón shares the statement of the Chamber of Senators of Uruguay which condemns the incursion of Azerbaijan into Armenia’s internationally recognized territory.
47 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) signed a written declaration,...
Armenia hopes that Azerbaijan will cooperate in determining the fate of missing persons from the First...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt discussed...
The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the new Brazilian Ambassador to Armenia...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Chairman of the House Democracy...
October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, Artsakh NA informed.
In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted and the problem of drinking water solved.
Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...
The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...
The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...
"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.
The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...
The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...
Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering munitions (aka suicide drones), besides mid-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system like the Akash, The Print newspaper reported citing sources.
At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...
As a result of the night monitoring and analysis of the service of the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan...
At around 2:20am on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to India on a working visit.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani...
The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
