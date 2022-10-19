Over 5,000 Kherson residents have left the city in the past two days, Kherson Region acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

October 19, 2022, 14:45 Over 5,000 people leave Kherson in past two days

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In the past two days, more than 5,000 people have left Kherson," he said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

The resettlement of Kherson Region residents has been organized using federal budget funds, he said.

"All the measures related to the movement along the river and further resettlement are for free and are being arranged using Russian budget funds," he added.

The Kherson Region acting governor said on Tuesday that residents on the right bank of the Dnieper River would be evacuated to the left bank over the threat of flooding, which might occur if the Ukrainian military struck the Kakhovka hydropower plant. He also said that Ukraine was amassing forces in the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction. Saldo added that the decision to relocate residents was also prompted by the creation of large-scale defensive fortifications.