Vice President of Uruguay Beatriz Argimón shares the statement of the Chamber of Senators of Uruguay which condemns the incursion of Azerbaijan into Armenia’s internationally recognized territory.

October 19, 2022, 13:25 Uruguay’s Vice President condemns Azerbaijan’s aggression, expresses solidarity to Armenian people

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I share the statement adopted by the Senate of Uruguay on the clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing our solidarity to the Armenian people”, Beatriz Argimón said on Twitter.