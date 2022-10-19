Artsakhpress

Military

Armenia considers buying surface-to-air missiles, drones, loitering munitions from India – report

Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering munitions (aka suicide drones), besides mid-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system like the Akash, The Print newspaper reported citing sources.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Deeper defence cooperation was the focus of the bilateral meeting between Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar Tuesday, the newspaper added.

The meeting comes weeks after the reported purchase of the Indian multi-barrel Pinaka launchers, anti-tank rockets, and other range of ammunitions by Armenia. According to The Print, the anti-tank rockets are Konkurs anti-tank guided missiles and other munitions include a wide variety of ammunition including 80-mm mortars.

“Sources in the government remained tight-lipped about what transpired during the bilateral meeting with the Armenian minister but maintained that “defence cooperation was the focus”. The Centre has been wary of speaking on the defence cooperation with Armenia because of the ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan, a country that Turkey and Pakistan support. However, sources told that Armenia has been considering the possible procurement of the indigenous Akash air defence systems. It is also looking at arming itself with loitering munitions developed in India by private companies like Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Solar Industries. As reported by ThePrint earlier, Azerbaijan is seen by many as part of an emerging axis with Turkey and Pakistan. It has used Turkish drones to fight the war against Armenia and is also in talks with Pakistan to buy the JF-17 fighter aircraft,” The Print reported.


     

Politics

PACE lawmakers demand Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw its forces from Armenia’s sovereign territory, release all POWs

47 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) signed a written declaration, condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, urging Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw its forces from Armenia’s territory and release all prisoners of war.

Armenia hopes Azerbaijan will cooperate in determining the fate of missing persons – PM Pashinyan

Armenia hopes that Azerbaijan will cooperate in determining the fate of missing persons from the First...

Armenian Foreign Minister calls for int'l border monitoring mechanism during meeting with Norwegian counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt discussed...

Brazilian ambassador briefed on latest Azeri attack against Armenia

The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the new Brazilian Ambassador to Armenia...

At meeting with Armenian PM, US Congressman emphasizes need of immediate withdrawal of Azeri troops to initial positions

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Chairman of the House Democracy...

Azerbaijan is aggressor, Armenia is the victim: Swiss lawmaker sees need for sanctions

Member of the National Council (lower house of the Federal Assembly) of Switzerland, Stefan Müller-Altermatt,...

Economy

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, Artsakh NA informed.

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Society

Aghabekalanj community provided with drinking water

In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted and the problem of drinking water solved.

Haterk school and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut become sister schools

Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian...

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...

Jamilya Afghani receives Aurora Award 2022

The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...

Marashlyan studio, opened in Artsakh after the war, continues contributing to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values

"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.

The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...

The family from Mokhratagh is rebuilding the private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland

The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...

Military

Armenia is considering more defence deals with India including possible procurement of drones and loitering munitions (aka suicide drones), besides mid-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system like the Akash, The Print newspaper reported citing sources.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

At around 12:10am on Wednesday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms of...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces violate ceasefire in Sotk-Kutakan sector

As a result of the night monitoring and analysis of the service of the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 2:20am on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various...

Armenian Defense Minister visits India

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to India on a working visit.

Armenia MOD: Artillery presence toward Vardenis is connected to Azerbaijan additional forces’ movement

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani...

EU plans to deploy around 400 monitors along Armenia-Azerbaijan border at initial phase

The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission...

Armenia considers buying surface-to-air missiles, drones, loitering munitions from India – report
Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President
PACE lawmakers demand Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw its forces from Armenia’s sovereign territory, release all POWs
Armenia hopes Azerbaijan will cooperate in determining the fate of missing persons – PM Pashinyan
Putin to address Valdai International Discussion Club on October 27
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Videos

Culture

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

International

Putin to address Valdai International Discussion Club on October 27

Microsoft cuts nearly 1,000 jobs

No one will be able to drive a wedge between Russia and Kazakhstan — Lavrov

Germany may shut down hospitals amid energy crisis

