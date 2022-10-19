Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Councilmember Paul Krekorian was elected to the role of Los Angeles City Council president Tuesday following the resignation of Nury Martinez over a recorded conversation with two other colleagues that included racist slurs, NBC Los Angeles reported.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) congratulated Krekorian on his election, noting: “This is truly a historic moment, and we are extremely proud that the Armenian-American community now has its highest ranking elected official leading Los Angeles through these difficult times."